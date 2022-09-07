WESTOVER — Like many other school districts, Harmony Area School District finds itself starting the 2022-23 school year disadvantaged by the lack of a full staff in several departments.
At Tuesday’s business meeting, both the district’s cafeteria manager and maintenance supervisor reported each department has a full-time position vacancy that has been advertised several times with no applicants.
Cafeteria Manager Regina Fry noted a salad bar is unable to be offered to Jr./Sr. high school students and staff because she doesn’t have the manpower to oversee it.
She said school staff has been very kind to help out with students whenever they are able to, but she is in need of a fully-staffed department.
Maintenance Supervisor Walter Davis said his department is in need of a full-time maintenance staff member for cleaning and other duties.
Davis said he has had several people approach him about the position, but when they find out it requires them to perform cleaning and related tasks, they are no longer interested. He said he believes they may be confused about the position’s title and what duties are required.
Superintendent Ken Jubas told the board they may need to revisit the job descriptions and the contract to determine the wording is clear.
“We may have to take a look and come up with some ideas,” Jubas said.