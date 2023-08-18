WESTOVER — Harmony Grange Fair is Sept. 19-23 at the fairgrounds located at 5386 Ridge Rd., Westover.
At Harmony Area School Board’s recent meeting, directors gave permission for students to attend the fair, for district property to be used as a site for fair parking and the music department being part of the entertainment lineup.
The board with a unanimous vote, approved students from the district having a field trip to the fair during the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 22.
Permission was also granted for the fair to use school grounds for parking during the five days of the fair.
Directors stipulated the school district is listed as an additional insured on the grange and fair’s insurance policy.
Finally, the board approved a request from the fair board to allow the music department to perform at the fair’s opening ceremonies on Tuesday, Sept. 19 and in the fair’s parade on Saturday, Sept. 23.
The board also hired Matthew Woods as the district’s athletic director for the 2023-24 school year. His salary will be determined according to the contract between the school district and Harmony Area Education Association.
The resignation of junior high boy’s basketball coach Mike Rummel was accepted by the board.
Both the junior high boy’s basketball and junior high girl’s basketball vacant coaching positions will be advertised the board said.
Directors approved the employment of Dylan Kurtz as boy’s varsity basketball coach, Jeremy Bracken, boy’s varsity basketball assistant coach and Rummel as a volunteer coach for varsity boy’s basketball.
The board also approved terminating the contract with CoTech Solutions Inc., Murraysville, retroactive to Aug. 1 and accepting a new contract with CJAWS for Technology, Ebensburg for technology support. The contract with CJAWS is $3,950 per month and is effective Sept. 1.
Business Manager Brad Brothers said “CoTech Solutions is located in Monroeville –too far away from Harmony. It didn’t work for them or us. CJAWS has visited the school district to look at some things. They are working on some things that may save the district some money.”