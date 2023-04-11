WESTOVER — Harmony Area School Board began preliminary discussions for the process to create the proposed 2023-24 budget.
Business Manager Brad Brothers led the discussion of details that will figure into the spending plan’s draft at the board’s recent meeting.
He said for a number of years, the district has been experiencing a steady decline in student numbers.
Next year, Harmony expects to have a total of just over 250 students in grades kindergarten through 12 — the same as the current school year. Since the 2011-12 school year, the district has experienced a loss of students of 27.4 percent, Brothers told the board.
Gov. Josh Shapiro has proposed an increase in basic education funding of more than seven percent and increases in funding for school safety and security and mental health services, but if that proposal is adopted, Harmony would see an increase of just over three percent in BEF next year because of its dwindling student population, Brothers said.
Under the governor’s proposal, Harmony would receive BEF next year of just over $3 million. That figure is less than most Clearfield County school districts because of reduced numbers of students expected to be enrolled next year.
Board members can also expect increased costs for many expenses next year, he said. Those include health insurance premiums expected to go up five percent, energy costs expected to rise by 20 percent and an additional 34 percent costs in the district’s contributions to state retirement funds.
Because of that Brothers said the board will soon need to engage in a discussion about real estate millage.
“We will continue to watch the state budget process, proposals to increase the minimum wage to $15, cyber and charter school reform and the school funding lawsuit,”
In January, the board adopted the Act 1 index of 4.08 percent. Currently millage rates stand at Clearfield County, 81.66 mills and Indiana County, 7.11 mills. Brothers told The Progress, the adopting the full index would equate to an millage increase of 5.8 percent.
“A full 5.8 percent increase would result in an addition of 4.74 mills in Clearfield County and an increase of .41 mills in Indiana County. This would be the maximum increase allowable for the year 2023-2024 school year,” Brothers explained.
The board must approved a proposed budget by May 31 and adopt the final version of the spending plan by June 30.