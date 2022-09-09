WESTOVER — Harmony Area School Board approved submitting a grant application to the state Commission on Crime and Delinquency.
District Business Manager Brad Brothers reported the district would request approximately $207,000 for projects to support students’ mental health and safety and security. If the application is successful, the district would receive the funding over a two-year period.
Directors also authorized an agreement between the school district and the Clearfield-Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission for the student assistance program for the 2022-23 school year. Principal Doug Martz said the contract allows the commission to assist students who need counseling or treatment as recommended by the district’s SAP.
The board approved the junior class hosting the prom at The Roost Event Center, Mahaffey. The event will be held May 5 with the junior class assuming the expense.
Martz was given permission to attend the School Safety Conference Sept. 14-15 at a cost of $461 which will be paid for with the district’s allotment of American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds.
The board approved the district’s Lifeskills and PAES class to attend the Harmony Grange Fair at various times between Sept. 19-23 and the pre-kindergarten class to visit the fair on Sept. 22. Permission was also granted to the Jr./Sr. High School student council to pick up garbage along Ridge Road on Sept. 26.