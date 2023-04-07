WESTOVER — Harmony Area School Board approved rewarding students participating in an after-school tutoring program.
At the board’s recent meeting, Secondary Principal Doug Martz requested the students be given permission to visit Kennywood amusement park May 12 as an incentive for completing the program.
The cost is $1,403 and will be paid for using a portion of the district’s American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency funding.
Martz said following the meeting, “ The basic premise of the tutoring is that the stimulus funds have requirements for certain set-asides. There are expectations schools participate in summer and after-school tutoring. Harmony’s administration has been piloting best ways to get students involved,” Martz said.
He said the district has Respective Solutions Group to assist elementary students through grade eight students.
“In order to focus on students who don’t have a typical opportunity for tutoring, we targeted high-school-age students. The plan is because the school day is already a long day for students, it’s not always the easiest sell to get them to stay after an extra 90 minutes to two hours. We’ve tried to add prizes, incentives and fun activities to the main purpose of enrichment, remediation, and test-taking skills,” he said.
He said the junior/senior high school students were asked to assist and they stepped up. The district plans to build the after-school tutoring program in the coming school year.
The board approved the 2023-24 school year calendar. The first student day is Aug. 23 and the final student day is May 23.
Students and staff will not be in school on Sept. 4, Labor Day; Nov. 23-27, Thanksgiving; Dec. 22-Jan. 2, Christmas break; Jan. 15, Martin Luther King Day; Feb. 19, President’s Day; and March 29 and April 1, Easter.
Students will not be in school Oct. 9, Act 80 day; Feb. 16, Act 80 day; and Nov. 10, teacher in-service day.
The resignation of Kristen Wining as varsity girl’s basketball coach was accepted by directors. The position will be advertised.