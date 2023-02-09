WESTOVER — Harmony Area School Board approved the senior class’ trip to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla.
At the board’s recent meeting, details of the trip were authorized by directors. Sixteen members of the class will depart Sunday, May 7 and return Saturday, May 13.
All expenses for the trip will be paid for by the senior class except for $2,100, which is the cost associated with a chaperone for a special needs student.
During his report, secondary Principal Doug Martz thanked class advisors Jean Harkleroad and Sean McMullen “for the many hours spent getting the trip put together.”
Martz said the itinerary authorized as part of the board’s affirmative motion is the full trip plan with dates and places. He said class members and chaperones will visit a different Disney park each day and one of the Disney water parks during their trip. “They have a very busy schedule planned,” he told directors.
He said the class is very excited to visit Florida and the Disney parks. “They are very much looking forward to it,” he said.
Martz also noted the dates of the trips have been moved up this year in hopes they do not conflict with any spring sports playoff games as has been the experience in previous years when the trip was scheduled near the end of May.
The board also authorized several field trips including the elementary band to the festival at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania April 4; elementary band members to West Branch School District for a concert April 28 and fifth grade chorus to Clearfield Area School District May 12 for a festival.
Approval was also given for the jr./sr. high school chorus to sing at an Altoona Curve game May 24.
Martz thanked music, band and chorus Instructor Sarah Hansel for searching out opportunities for Harmony band and chorus members to be involved.
“She is doing a great job getting students out and giving them experiences,” Martz said. Hansel is working with music departments at both Glendale and Purchase Line high schools to give singers and musicians opportunities to perform.