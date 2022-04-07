WESTOVER — To help cover higher costs at the pump, Harmony Area School Board approved a fuel surcharge to the agreement with the district’s bus contractors.
Superintendent Ken Jubas said the amendment to the contracts for the remainder of the current school year was prompted by the rising cost of fuel.
The proposal adopted by a unanimous vote by directors at Tuesday’s meeting recognizes the price per gallon of diesel fuel is currently hovering at about $5.34 per gallon.
The price per gallon of diesel fuel and gasoline in the 2021-22 contract that is used to calculate the contractor’s mileage spreadsheets is $3.93 per gallon, he said.
Buses generally can travel 6.5 miles per gallon of fuel, and vans at 14.5 miles per gallon. For every 10 cents the price of diesel fuel increases is an increase of 1.5 cents per mile traveled and for a 10-cent hike in the price per gallon of gasoline, the increase is .75 cents per mile, Jubas noted.
The adjustment adopted by the board will reimburse contractors .015 cents for each 10 cent increase in the cost per gallon of gasoline above $3.93 base cost per gallon of diesel fuel noted in the contract. Contractors will receive .0075 cents per gallon for vans based on the cost of a gallon of gasoline or diesel fuel. The verified rate will be noted on the fuel or gasoline delivery invoice given to the district’s business office to calculate.