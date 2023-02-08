WESTOVER — Harmony Area School Board accepted a proposal from a Pittsburgh firm to replace one of the school complex’s boilers.
The bid from Combustion Service & Equipment Co. of Pittsburgh in the amount of $399,750 was approved. The cost of the new boiler will be covered by funds the district received from the American Rescue Plan’s Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief funds.
Business Manager Brad Brothers told directors the cost is for a dual fuel burning high efficiency boiler.
The boiler will be ordered and is estimated to take 22-24 weeks to arrive.
“It is expected to get here by July. In May or June, weather permitting, the company will come in to begin the process to disassemble one of the two existing boilers. One of those will remain in place to serve as a backup,” Brothers said.
The board acknowledged receipt of the 2021-22 audit of the district’s financial records. Brenda Pawlowski of Kotzan CPA & Associates P.C., Johnstown told directors the audit received a clean opinion meaning the district fairly represented its financial results, position and cash flows.
Friday, March 17 was approved by the board as a school day to make up the day missed because of inclement weather on Dec. 23.
Resignations of high school English Instructor Crystal Graffius, effective Aug. 18, and cafeteria employee Penny Yeager, effective Friday, Feb. 10, were accepted by the board. Directors also approved advertising for both positions.
Brothers also told directors negotiations are ongoing with the district’s sports staff. The current contract will expire June 30.