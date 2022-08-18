WESTOVER — Harmony Area School Board approved items of business at its recent rescheduled meeting pertaining to the upcoming Harmony Grange Fair.
Board Secretary Dara Campbell reported the board approved allowing the grange to use a portion of the school grounds for fair parking. Stipulations include a requirement the school district be listed as an additional insured on the grange’s insurance policy.
Permission was given by directors for all district students to take an afternoon field trip to the Harmony Grange Fair Friday, Sept. 23.
The board approved the Harmony band to perform at the fair’s opening ceremony Tuesday, Sept. 20, and participate in the parade on Saturday, Sept. 24.
Directors also authorized an agreement with the Pennsylvania Friends of Agriculture Foundation for the mobile agriculture science lab to be at Harmony March 13-16. The cost to the district is $2,200 and was included in the current year’s spending plan.
The district’s health and safety plan was approved by the board with no changes.
During administrative reports, High School Principal Doug Martz and Elementary Principal Jason Boring reported the district is ready for the start of school on Thursday, Aug. 24.
Business Manager Brad Brothers talked about recent expenditures paid for with American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds. He said the upgrades to the elementary and high schools’ entrances have been completed and additional technology equipment purchased, including new curriculum with virtual capabilities, Campbell said.