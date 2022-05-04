WESTOVER — Harmony Area School Board approved the proposed $6.7 million 2022-23 budget with no tax increase.
Business Manager Brad Brothers told the board although the millage rate is not going up, residents of either Clearfield or Indiana counties could be paying slightly more due to the formula used by the state’s Tax Equalization Board to determine the market value of taxable property in school districts comprised of municipalities located in more than one county. In Harmony’s case that is Clearfield and Indiana counties.
“We are holding the line on a tax increase. The millage rate will remain the same. Because Harmony is multi-county, the millage rate will not change but it is a balancing act so the numbers won’t change but the actual amount paid by taxpayers might go up or down a bit (compared to last year’s tax bill) because of the formula used,” he explained.
Brothers, who reviewed figures for the spending plan at the board’s finance committee meeting held prior to the board’s work session and business meeting, said the district expects revenue next year of $6,538,307 and expenses of $6,732,156 creating a deficit of $193,849.
He noted he still does not have firm numbers yet for state subsidies saying although Gov. Tom Wolf has announced substantial increases for education in the budget he proposed in February, Brothers said he has not included the full amount of those additional funds for basic education and special education in the district’s budget in the event that version of the budget is not adopted.
“As it gets closer to the time the board must adopt the budget, I am hoping we will have a better idea,” Brothers said.
He also discussed some savings to the school district because of retirements. He said administrators have proposed hiring a primary special education inclusion teacher using some of the district’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds.
The district has been allocated ESSERS funds to combat students’ learning loss created by the pandemic and this new position will assist with that. In two years, the current special education instructor plans to retire and administrators plan to move the new teacher into that position, he stated
Brothers said he has also had to plan for the possibility increasing costs for utilities, fuel, services and supplies such as paper will climb even higher.
“I have tried to adjust the budget but right now it is just a guess on my part. I don’t know how much costs will go up and where it will end,” he explained.