WESTOVER — Harmony Area School Board approved moving six athletes up to varsity basketball teams.
At Tuesday’s meeting, directors authorized advancing three freshmen boys and three freshmen girls from junior high basketball teams to varsity basketball teams.
Secondary Principal Doug Martz said shifting the six would still allow the junior high teams to maintain respectable player numbers.
“We will still have good-sized junior high teams. Moving all the freshmen up will allow them to make a solid entry into varsity and build a good foundation for the junior varsity teams,” he explained.
In sports-related matters, the board accepted the resignation of Beverly Adams as the junior high girls’ basketball coach and approved advertising the position.
Secondary and elementary learning support instructor Amanda Vesnesky’s resignation was accepted by directors. Vesnesky’s last day is to be determined. The position will be advertised.
Pre-kindergarten teacher Grace Damiano and pre-kindergarten para educator Cecelia Curry were authorized by directors to virtually attend the Early Childhood Summit Oct. 17-19 at a cost of $1,084.
High School science instructor Barbi Vena’s attendance at the state Science Curriculum Council’s conference on Nov. 18 was also approved by the board. The cost is $254.75.
The board also approved a number of student field trips including the pre-kindergarten class to Hite Farm Oct. 14; first and second grades to Jaffa Circus Oct. 20; grades 10-12 English students to attend a play at St. Francis University Nov. 9; anatomy and physiology students to virtually observe surgeries at Hershey Medical Center Nov. 10, Dec. 8 and Jan. 17; junior and senior high bands to the County Band Festival Nov. 18 at Glendale Jr./Sr. High School; and grade 10 science students to St. Francis University Nov. 22 for STEAM Day.