WESTOVER — Harmony Area School Directors voted unanimously to adopt a resolution limiting increases in school taxes for the 2023-24 school year.
At the board’s recent meeting the board voted to formally accept the school district’s Act 1 tax index that states directors will not adopt an increase higher than 5.8 percent set by the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
Directors will determine later this year, when the district’s 2023-24 budget is adopted, whether the district should raise property tax mills. If the board approves a tax increase it cannot raise mills more than the 5.8 percent.
School Business Manager Brad Brothers said, “Each year, PDE publishes an Act 1 index. Act 1 requires school districts to seek voter approval for tax increases greater than the Act 1 Index.’’ This year the index for the Harmony Area School District is 5.8 percent. This means the district can not raise taxes by more than 5.8 percent without obtaining voter approval.
Brothers said based on the current millage rates, Clearfield County taxpayers pay 81.66 mills and Indiana County, 7.11 mills.
“A full 5.8 percent increase would result in an addition of 4.74 mills in Clearfield County and an increase of .41 mills in Indiana County. This would be the maximum increase allowable for the year 2023-2024 school year,” he explained, adding “At the present there have been no discussions by the school board of directors about increasing taxes.”
The board also conducted the six month review of the district’s health and safety plan and made no changes.
An engagement letter will be sent to Kotzan CPA & Associates PC Johnstown, to conduct an audit of the district’s financial records for 2022-23 and 2023-24. The cost for 2022-23 is $17,350 and for 2023-24, $17,800.