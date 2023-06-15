WESTOVER –Taxes are going up in the Harmony Area School District but the hike is minimal totaling less than a mill.
Next year, Clearfield County taxpayers will pay 82.23 mills, up from 81.66 mills paid this year. Indiana County taxpayers will pay 7.34 mills up from 7.11.
Business Manager Brad Brothers said during the board’s recent meeting, the budget includes both a small millage increase and a balancing of the millage rates for all the district’s municipalities. The millage rates are determined using the formula created by the state Department of Education’s tax equalization board who provides rates used by school districts made up of municipalities from more than one county.
“The overall approximate tax increase is 0.698%, but because of the multiple counties and changing property values it resulted in a slightly higher increase this year for the Indiana County residents,” he said.
Brothers said the tax increase will bring approximately $8,000 into the district’s coffers.
Board President Nancy Oaks said she would rather see the board adopt small increases over time.
“It’s better to do a little at a time than one big increase all at once,” she noted.
Directors adopted the 2023-24 spending plan of more than $6.8 million. Brothers told the board it can expect a number of increases in expenditures next year but added there is also good news about some of next year’s projected costs.
“Expenses are down from the proposed budget. When it was written, I didn’t know where the support staff contract would land. I used the highest numbers because I just didn’t know. Those numbers are down,” he explained.
Costs will also be lower for the district’s special education department. “There are some programs that we needed this year that we won’t be needing next year. Special education costs are down 11 percent,” Brothers said.
Costs associated with energy are expected to go up dramatically next year. Brothers projected the total figure will go up more than 40 percent.
He said the budget’s expenses total $6,823,161. “More than 93 percent of those costs are dictated by contracts –salaries, benefits and most services are all covered by contracts” noting that leaves just over six percent of the spending plans expenses to be manipulated by the school district.
He said in regards to revenue estimated at $6,767,488 next year. “The state still hasn’t passed its budget. I used a percent of the amount the increase governor projected in his budget. I took my best guess based on information the district received from the (state Association of School Business Officials and the Public School Employees Retirement System. The deficit of $55,673 is less than last year. Last year, the deficit was about $65,000 but we ended the year with a positive cash flow. We try to watch our pennies pretty well. We budget for the worst case scenario,” Brothers said.