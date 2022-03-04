WESTOVER — Harmony School Board adopted the 2022-23 school calendar at Tuesday’s meeting.
Next year, students will start school on Thursday, Aug. 25, and conclude the school year on Thursday, May 25.
Students and staff will not attend school on Monday, Sept. 5, Labor Day; Friday, Nov. 11, Veteran’s Day; Nov. 24-25, Thanksgiving; Monday, Nov. 28, deer season; Dec. 26-30, Christmas; Monday, Jan. 2, New Year’s Day; Monday, Jan. 16, Martin Luther King Jr. Day; Monday, Feb. 20, President’s Day; Friday, March 17, St. Patrick’s Day; Friday, April 7, and Monday, April 10, Easter.
Students will not attend school on Monday, Oct. 10, and Friday, Feb. 17, Act 80 Days.
Superintendent Ken Jubas said the calendar is in keeping with the schedule adopted by the Admiral Peary Vocational Technical School. “The Harmony calendar is in line with the calendar at Admiral Peary. It is 97 percent the same,” he said.
Elementary learning support teacher Siena Burke was authorized by directors to attend the two-day training on Augmentative Alternative Communication at the Central Intermediate Unit 10, West Decatur, March 28-29. The cost to the school district is $410.
The board also accepted a resignation for the purpose of retirement from high school Spanish and English instructor Elizabeth Cook, effective June 30. Jubas said for the present he is not recommending the position be advertised.
“We want to reassess the needs of the district and come back with a proposal at a later date,” he said, noting he wants an opportunity to determine if any of the current teachers may have a dual certification that could help fill the void.
The board approved hiring Elizabeth Harris as a para educator. Her salary and benefits will be determined by the current collective bargaining agreement with the support staff.
Also approved by directors was advertising for a 4.5 hour per day, part-time cafeteria worker.