WESTOVER — Harmony Area School Board regretfully accepted resignations of two staff members.
Directors on Tuesday accepted two resignations for the purpose of retirement from business office Secretary Darlene Rorabaugh and second grade instructor Sherry Hughes. Rorabaugh’s resignation becomes effective June 30 and Hughes’ Nov. 22. Both positions will be advertised.
Board President Nancy Oaks asked that both requests be accepted “with regret.” “They have both been here a long time. I hate to see them go,” she added.
The board approved the hiring of John Greene, retroactive to March 1, for a full-time position as a cafeteria employee. His salary is $8.25 per hour and he will receive single benefits.
Directors also approved the district entering into a one-year contract, from 2023-24, with Canton’s Driving School, Indiana, to offer both a driver’s education course at a cost of $75 per student and behind the wheel training at $250 per student.
Superintendent Ken Jubas said having a pact with the school is a real boon for novice drivers as they are able to complete the course, take the training, test and receive their driver’s license all from Cantons staff.
“Harmony is grandfathered in. We are one of the few remaining schools that are able to offer this,” he explained.
The board approved a memorandum of understanding with the state police effective from April 7, 2023 to April 7, 2025.
Jubas said as part of the district’s security plan and the state Commission on Crime and Delinquency, the district is required to have an MOU with PSP.
He reported officers will be coming to the school complext soon to complete a security evaluation.