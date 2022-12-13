WESTOVER — Harmony Area School Board approved a new pact with a bus company and terminated an agreement with another.
With a unanimous vote, the board accepted a five-year contract with Raystown Transit Services, Altoona, to provide student transportation beginning Jan. 1 through June 30, 2028.
The board also approved ending a contract with Roger Young Transportation, LaJose, effective Dec. 31. The company asked to be released from its agreement with the district following the death of its owner.
Business Manager Brad Brothers said the school district had contracted for a number of years with Roger Young Transportation and received excellent service. Its buses are being sold to Raystown.
Raystown has agreed to accept the state formula for bus and van runs. Brothers said that is the same amount that was paid to Roger Young Transportation. Raystown will also receive $2.50 per mile for transportation to extra-curricular activities plus $12.50 for portal-to-portal during the first year of the contract, Brothers said.
He said the district would be paying approximately $300 more per year to Raystown than the amount that was paid to Roger Young Transportation.
The board also approved hiring Larissa Rearick as a special education instructor. She will receive an annual salary of $32,500 plus benefits she is entitled to under terms of the collective bargaining agreement between the Harmony Area Education Association and the school district.
Michael Rummel was hired by directors as the junior high boys basketball coach for the 2022-23 school year and Josh Hagens as the program’s assistant coach. Both will receive a salary in keeping with the collective bargaining agreement. The board accepted a letter from Chad Romagna resigning as the junior high boys basketball coach.
Directors approved an offer from Rosebud Mining Co. to deliver coal during the 2022-23 school year at a cost of $160 per ton. Also approved by the board was a bid from Combustion Services and Equipment, Pittsburgh, to upgrade the heating, ventilation and air conditioning controls that serve a portion of the schools complex. The cost, $233,000, will be paid for using a portion of the district’s American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief Funds.