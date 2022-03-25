WESTOVER — Over the past two weeks, students in the Harmony Area School District have been celebrating agriculture and the practice of farming through a host of activities.
Elementary school students in grades pre-kindergarten through sixth participated in lessons in the 40-foot Mobile Ag Lab classroom on wheels from March 14-17.
The lab, sponsored by Friends of Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, visits schools through the commonwealth during the school year. The lab is equipped to allow more than 30 science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) based science experiments and lessons using a variety of topics to be taught.
Harmony 4-H Club member Macy Hughes reported Harmony students learned about turning cream into butter, grading eggs and how pizza is made possible through farming.
The lab’s visit was made possible by Harmony 4-H Club and some generous community donations, Hughes said. This was the lab’s second visit to the school. It came in 2018-19 school year but was unable to come during the 2019-20 year because of the pandemic.
On March 24, Agriculture Literacy Day, students were asked to dress like a farmer to show their support for agriculture and farming. Members of Harmony 4-H Club visited each of the elementary school’s classrooms where they read an agriculture-based story to the students. The book was then given to the teachers for their classroom’s libraries.
Members then assisted students with a soybean activity.
Assistant Principal Jason Boring said students enjoyed the experience. “Harmony Area School District is located in a rural community,” he said. “It is important that our students understand all aspects of agriculture. The Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, Harmony 4-H Club and our community members have helped us to achieve this goal.
“With their support, students were able to build science skills and understanding at the Mobile Ag Lab. Harmony Area Elementary School also celebrated Agriculture Literacy Day,” he stated. “We want our students to know how important farming is to the community.”