WESTOVER — Harmony Area School District has announced its distinguished honor and honor rolls for the fourth grading period.
Distinguished Honors
Grade 3 — Asher Forsythe, Raylan Hedrick, Rowan Molitsky and Charlie Mulraney
Grade 4 — Allison Hazelton and Marisa Leiden
Grade 5 — Natalia Alviso, Tyevon English, Toby Hugill, Colter Knittle, Quentin Neilson, Zoey Rainey, Melvin Schmucker and Mycha Stillman
Grade 6 — Isaac Phillips
Grade 7 — Joseph Cunkleman and Keeghan Neilson
Grade 8 — Parker Maseto
Grade 10 — Kacey Brothers, Veronica Cunkleman and Holley Oldaker
Grade 11 — Hannah Westover
Grade 12 — Michaela Brink, Chloe Keener and William Rainey
Honors
Grade 3 — Jayden Bingaman, Sierra Corey, Hunter Crook, Ivan Faught, Maximus Hagerman, Avery Keith, Kruz Merritts, Jaxson Smith and Aidan Wojno
Grade 4 — Brock Bartley, Axle Livingston and Peyton Schmucker
Grade 5 — Grady Barrett, Alexander LeGars, Emma Marsh, Connor Michael, Bernard Oldaker, Madison Pierce, Brooklyn Schappacher and Maddalynn Westover
Grade 6 — Landon Brink, Sarah Hazelton, Bryce Leiden and Isabella Neff
Grade 7 — Zachary Bingaman, Gunnar Michael, Lincoln Oldaker and Owen Stiver
Grade 8 — Abigail Bailey, Sha’laydrea Dotts, Gabriel Griffin, Brady Hagens, Trevor Hugill, Julie Noel, Rebecca Rainey, Elona Strong and Alexis Wagner
Grade 9 — Jaden Fry and Shelby Oldaker
Grade 10 — Allen King and Jarrod Sward
Grade 11 — Alexandria Arnold, Jack Bracken, Mariah Brothers, Tyra Peace and Aralyn Sward
Grade 12 — Tanner Davis, Cohlton Fry, Ryan Harold, Zachary Hutton, Anthony Maseto, Jessalyn Schneider and Sydney Winings.