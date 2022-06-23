PHILIPSBURG — The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau, in conjunction with the Centre County Board of Commissioners, revealed recipients of 2022-23 Tourism Grants at the Rowland Theatre, which will soon receive a roof replacement partially funded by a grant.
There was a record number of applicants — 75 — including over a dozen new applicants. During the primary funding round, $636,900 was awarded to 56 applicants. The organization tabled six applications for this fall, according to a press release.
“We began our recovery with the announcement last year, and we’re seeing visitation come back in a big way,” said HVAB President and CEO Fritz Smith. “The programs are not quite where we wanted to get to, but it’s almost there. We were able to do a lot of good with it this year.”
Over 50 people sat in the audience during the event, many of which had never been to the historic theatre before. Some wore costumes, particularly those representing historical organizations. To kick off the event, a short film, rated HV for adventure, was shown at the theatre.
The grant program is funded through a room tax, according to the organization’s website. It is available for organizations in Centre County for projects “deemed capable of generating broad and substantial benefit to Centre County tourism.”
The Rowland Theatre is a local organization that received $25,000 for roof replacement over the auditorium. Rowland Theatre board member Rebecca Inlow spoke about the project.
Photos in the lobby area revealed the theatre in the 1970s after a leaking roof damaged the area. Due to the leak, a mural surrounding the stage was destroyed. Only a small portion remains.
The roof began leaking again around a year ago, Inlow said. Buckets on seats caught the rain drops. The rubber roof outlived its 30 year lifespan and was detaching, she stated. The cost for the replacement is about $78,000.
Inlow brought in a quote of “those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”
“While we do remember our past and hopefully this piece of history does not repeat itself, one other important thing to remember about our past, and one thing that has repeated itself in our theatre’s 105 year history, is the help that has arisen when we have a need,” she said.
She thanked the community and the HVAB for “keeping the Rowland story going,” adding the grant makes the project more within reach. The roofing company currently has the theatre on its schedule for September.
A few other organization’s operating in the Moshannon Valley region include Snow Shoe Rails to Trails Association, which received $7,000 for printing and distribution of a trail map; Moshannon Valley EMS (Philipsburg Heritage Days) for $12,000 to market the festival; Pennsylvania Parks and Forest Foundation for $3,000 to support education programs at Black Moshannon State Park; and the Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation for $7,000 to help market events and brand Philipsburg as ‘The Wilderness City.’
Centre County officials thanked all organizations throughout the county for their work in bringing various tourism features and events to fruition.
“What we are as Centre County, what we are as a community, and what we are as individuals… is we’re very passionate about Happy Valley,” said Centre County Commissioner Steve Dershem.