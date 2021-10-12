Habitat for Humanity of Clearfield County is seeking volunteers.
The organization is planning to begin demolition and a remodeling project on a home at 207 Reed St., Clearfield, tentatively set to get underway by Nov. 1.
This will be Habitat’s very first rehabilitation project and depending on volunteers and available work days, the demo will most likely occur for several weeks before renovation gets underway.
Director of Operations Meri Collins said, “Habitat is always looking for volunteers but we are in particular need due to upcoming projects.”
She said volunteers need have no particular skills set just a willingness to help.
“We welcome volunteers of any, all or no skills at all. With the variety of projects volunteers are used for, there is some work that requires very specific skills, such as plumbing or electric, but many jobs require little to no skill. The particular demolition and remodeling project we have coming in the next few weeks on Reed Street in Clearfield is a prime example of that. In the first week or so, the volunteers can expect to have some fun swinging sledge hammers, breaking down walls and tearing up flooring as we completely gut the home in preparation of rehabbing it,” she explained.
She said that specific demolition will make way for skilled laborers to install drywall, add plumbing, heating and electricity and lay flooring.
“That’s not to say, we can’t use volunteers of any skill set the entire time though, because there are always odds and ends jobs such as painting that can be done.”
Those who are interested in volunteering or would like more information can contact Habitat for Humanity.
“We do ask those that are interested in volunteering with this project, or any project, to email us about their interest and we will take them through the application process. Habitat International does require some minimal background checks and information prior to the start of volunteer work,” Collins explained.
Information is available on the organization’s website, www.clearfieldhabitat.com or by emailing hello@clearfieldhabitat.com and typing “interested in volunteering” in the subject line. Residents and potential volunteers can also connect by liking and following Habitat for Humanity of Clearfield County on its Facebook page.
Volunteers are able to determine the amount of time they would like to be involved.
“Volunteers can help as little or as much as they’d like. The beauty of volunteering is that you’re really not committed until you say you are. Meaning that if you say you can “work” a certain day or time, we do rely on and plan for that help, but you can help as little or as often as you’d like. One of the questions asked during the application process is what works best –days and times –to volunteer, and we will schedule volunteers accordingly,” she said.
Collins said Habitat relies heavily on volunteers.
“Other than a few paid office staff, the majority of what makes up our Habitat programs and events is our volunteers. Without volunteers, we would not be able to do the fundraisers we do, which goes towards funding all our projects. More importantly, Volunteers minimize labor costs and therefore enable us to provide affordable mortgages and repairs to the homeowners.”
“Volunteering is such a selfless act of love, but it is a mutual benefit. It makes the person who is volunteering feel good about themselves. You never know, when you will be on the receiving end of the help, so why not volunteer and make a difference in someone else’s life,” Collins said.