MORRISDALE — West Branch Area School District administrators recommended the board take no action to replace an unnecessary wooden divider in the middle school gymnasium.
At a meeting in January, the board opposed buying a replacement for the broken divider, seeking more information.
“We did a little more exploring and discovered that we don’t technically need any divider right now,” Superintendent Michelle Dutrow said at the board’s recent meeting.
Dutrow offered a presentation with four options for dealing with the issue. The first option was to replace the wooden divider, which would cost over $90,000, according to Dutrow. Its life expectancy would be over 30 years and come with a warranty of five years.
During the last meeting, administration recommended replacing the wooden divider with a curtain at a cost of around $20,000, with a life expectancy of 20 years and a 5-year warranty.
The board previously requested administrators to look into potentially repairing the divider. When contacted, two vendors declined to give an estimate due to the divider’s age and damage, Dutrow reported.
Two other vendors agreed to come out and give an estimate. However, bringing them to the district would cost about $1,500 to $3,000, according to Dutrow. A repaired divider would only get a one-year warranty. It would also only be guaranteed to pass inspection for one year.
Dutrow noted that there are never more than two physical education classes occurring at the same time in the middle/high school. There are two gymnasiums.
“No gym class needs to share the gym at any time for the remainder of this year or for the foreseeable future, definitely not next school year,” Dutrow said. “What we’re suggesting to you is that we do nothing at this point in time.”
Dutrow believes the confusion surrounding the issue stemmed from a transition about three years ago. The high school gym teachers were instructed not to use the middle school gymnasium minus two units of study. This was because, at the time, there was indoor recess.
“The program has evolved, and we no longer have indoor recess,” Dutrow said. “We never went back and rescinded that with the PE teachers.”
The teachers, moving forward, will make a schedule that works with the two gymnasiums.
The divider will not be taken down, Dutrow indicated. The divider was wrestled shut to a closed position. It must stay in this position for insurance purposes. “It can’t fall down,” Dutrow noted. “It’s when you start to open it and it gets stuck that we have the issue.”
Board member Robert Seprish expressed that the old divider may hold a fun and sentimental value for some. “You lose that, I think it’s a big loss,” he said. “Every kid that went to school here has played against that board… We’re losing all of the fun stuff, and I kind of don’t like that.”
Dutrow noted the board could replace it later. She said the board is considering a large-scale project. The project could potentially include looking at renovating the gymnasium. She suggested the board wait to commit to a potential replacement until it knows more details.