SINNEMAHONING PARK MONARCH TAGGING

Weather permitting, Monarch butterfly tagging will take place Saturday at Sinnemahoning State Park.

AUSTIN — Sinnemahoning State Park is excited to offer a weekend full of special guest presenters. Speakers from the local community will lead a fall wildflower walk, monarch butterfly tagging and an antler measuring program. Park staff will lead guided pontoon tours of the George B. Stevenson Reservoir to conclude a fun-filled weekend.

Saturday, Sept. 17, visitors can learn about native plants from the Cameron and Elk Counties Penn State Master Gardeners with a fall wildflower walk from 9-10 a.m. Participants will take a leisurely walk through the fields and the trails nearby to learn about goldenrods, asters, and other fall favorites. The walk will be on slightly uneven terrain. Walking shoes or hiking boots are recommended. Long pants are also encouraged.

