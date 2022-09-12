AUSTIN — Sinnemahoning State Park is excited to offer a weekend full of special guest presenters. Speakers from the local community will lead a fall wildflower walk, monarch butterfly tagging and an antler measuring program. Park staff will lead guided pontoon tours of the George B. Stevenson Reservoir to conclude a fun-filled weekend.
Saturday, Sept. 17, visitors can learn about native plants from the Cameron and Elk Counties Penn State Master Gardeners with a fall wildflower walk from 9-10 a.m. Participants will take a leisurely walk through the fields and the trails nearby to learn about goldenrods, asters, and other fall favorites. The walk will be on slightly uneven terrain. Walking shoes or hiking boots are recommended. Long pants are also encouraged.
Also on Saturday, the whole family is invited to participate in Monarch watch butterfly tagging. Experienced environmental Educator Jess Deluccia returns from 2-3 p.m. for a family-focused butterfly tagging program. Participants will start indoors with a presentation on the migration and natural history of monarchs, then take a short walk to catch, tag, and release butterflies. Nets will be provided. Participants should wear closed-toe shoes and be prepared to walk through fields. The tagging portion of the program will not take place if the weather is damp or rainy. All ages are welcome. Those participating should meet in the park’s Wildlife Center classroom.
Sunday, Sept. 18, park visitors can begin a day at the park with pontoon tours of the Stevenson Dam. Tours are offered from 9-10:15 a.m., 10:30-11:45 a.m., and noon to 1:15 p.m. Visitors will join park staff for a fun and informative 85-minute program, cruising the shoreline of the George B. Stevenson Reservoir in search of wildlife. There is no fee for regular Sunday interpretive pontoon boat tours, but donations are requested. Group size is limited. To reserve a seat, visitors should register by calling the park office. Registration is not required but is strongly recommended. Participants should meet at the park’s lake day use area.
If a trip around the lake stirs visitors’ curiosity about local wildlife, they are encouraged to join special guest from the Cameron County Conservation District, Jon-Marc Burdick, Sunday afternoon for the measuring and scoring antlers program from 2:30-3:30 p.m. at the park’s Wildlife Center classroom. Participants will discover how deer and elk antlers grow, what conditions make for the largest antlers, and how to measure them. They can practice measuring elk antlers, and get some reference sheets to take home. The program is best suited for middle-school aged kids through adults. Participants should meet in the park’s Wildlife Center classroom.
Visitors who want to register for programs or want more information, should visit the online state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ calendar of events at http://events.dcnr.pa.gov. Those requiring assistance with online registration or want to register by phone, should call the park’s office at 814-647-8401 and dial 0 for the front desk.
Those needing an accommodation to participate in state park activities due to a disability, should contact the park they plan to visit. With at least seven days’ notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing are available for educational programs.