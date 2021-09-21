HOUTZDALE — Approximately 20 people protesting students wearing masks and the state Department of Health’s mandate requiring they do so inside school buildings attended Monday’s Moshannon Valley School Board.
Some of those who spoke said they are members of Centre/Clearfield Parents Against Masking — a group who does not agree with the state Department of Health’s mandate that requires school students to wear masks while they are inside school buildings.
Those who spoke to the board said they believe the mandate removes their responsibility and choices as parents to make decisions for their children’s health and wellbeing.
Ashley Custred told the board she believes COVID-19 poses little danger to children and that forcing students to wear masks during the school day is like child abuse. “Our children are being abused. They are being segregated for not wearing a mask and denied an education when they are sent home for not wearing a mask,” she said.
She reported her concern the next mandate will require students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend school — something she does not agree with. The four people who spoke said they intend to keep opposing the mandate and would like the school board to join them.
“I’m asking the board to make a stand and fight for our kids. Get involved. A lot of district’s are fighting this mandate. You have a moral responsibility to disobey this unjust law. It is proven masks don’t work and they are dangerous for our children,” Custred said.
Several parents said they understand the board is in a difficult situation and believe the state Departments of health and education are threatening them with promises to take away their funding. “The Department of Health is infringing on your rights and powers as a board,” one of those who spoke said.
Dawn Harper told the board the group would appreciate directors holding any discussions about not following the mandate in public sessions and not during executive sessions.
District Superintendent Dr. John Zesiger thanked the group for presenting their views to the board. “This is a challenging topic. I appreciate you bringing your perspective.”
No member of the board or district Solicitor David Consiglio commented. Board President Cassandra Kitko thanked the group for attending and presenting their comments.