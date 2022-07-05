WEST DECATUR — Ground was broken Tuesday afternoon for multi-ability, multi-generational and inclusive housing at a site just off U.S. Route 322.
The Village of Hope, a division of Mature Resources Foundation, will be located on Red Oak Road, West Decatur. The facility, scheduled to be constructed in two phases, provides an alternative to traditional nursing home and senior citizen care facilities and meets a number of pressing current and future housing and wellness needs for Clearfield County residents.
The first phase, expected to be completed by fall, will provide eight to 10 easily accessible homes on 27 acres. A cement pad for one of the new homes was poured last week.
The homes will be rented, and the monthly fee will include utilities, maintenance and grounds management.
The second phase of the project will add 20 to 25 duplexes, cottages and two-to-three bedroom homes for larger families on an adjacent 22 acres.
The homes will be built around a community building — a hub that includes a small grocery store, a cafe, a medical facility and a socialization area that will provide wellness measures and social support to residents.
Both phases will be constructed on a centralized platted location that includes infrastructure and additional ground for future expansion.
Chief Executive Officer for the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging and Founder of the Village of Hope Kathy Gillespie said the groundbreaking is the realization of a vision that has taken more than six years to come to fruition.
“Village of Hope will be the first of its kind. It will provide multi-ability, multi-generational and co-existence housing. Village of Hope will provide integration rather than segregation. For too long too many people, though no fault of their own, have been segregated,” Gillespie said.
She reported the CCAAA surveyed the county’s senior citizens several years ago. She said while senior citizens do, in many cases, want someone to care for them as they age and their health care needs change, they also want to be able remain lodged within a community and feel as though they are contributing to that community.
“Village of Hope will not only allow people to receive care but they will be able to give care. Village of Hope is being developed because we must do better. Expectations and needs are changing,” she explained.
Lead Development Advisor Gary Smith of Organic Health Investments said Village of Hope is not about segregation but integrating elders. “The village will allow elders to thrive in an environment that will provide them with all the things they need,” he said.
The first phase of homes is being built through Lezzer Lumber Co. and T.G. Construction. “These are not tiny homes. Although they are small, they are energy efficient and designed for supported living,” Gillespie said.
Funding for the first phase has been secured, and negotiations are currently taking place for funding for the second phase and the community building.
A group of Clearfield County residents also spoke about how they might utilize the Village of Hope to address their needs. One family had an adult handicapped child, another was grandparents raising their toddler grandchild, and the third was a family whose mother was recently diagnosed with dementia.
Also attending was U.S. Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson. Thompson called the Village of Hope “an incredible project” and said it is proposed for a time when an aging population needs more capacities.
“Village of Hope is a great pro-active solution,” he said. “I would like to commend Kathy and those with the vision. I am looking forward to seeing construction be finished and coming back here for a ribbon cutting in the not too distant future.”
Village of Hope was originally proposed to be located at the site of the former Girard-Goshen Elementary School in Lecontes Mills.
The decision to change the location was made because of a placement of a solar farm to be located on property surrounding the Village of Hope and issues with infrastructure development.