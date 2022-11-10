A former Greenwood Township employee who is accused of stealing $3,640 from the township waived her right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday at Centralized Court before Magisterial District Judge James Glass.
Christine Lewis, 57, of Curwensville, is charged with forgery — felony of the second degree; and theft by unlawful taking — felony of the third degree.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on May 2 state police was contacted by a Greenwood Township auditor who reported Lewis wrote six checks from the township’s account to herself totaling $3,640.
The auditor had been calling Lewis since January about doing the audit, but Lewis kept saying she wasn’t ready yet.
When they finally started the audit in April, Lewis sent them a text message stating she owed the township $1,900 because she had taken the money out for a friend, the auditor said.
State police met with the township supervisors, who said Lewis had been terminated from her position.
Supervisor Ed Hullihen said Lewis did this before in 2019, but she paid back the $2,300. The auditor provided police with copies of the checks in question, and both township supervisors said the signatures on the checks were not theirs.
Lewis is free on $10,000 unsecured bail. She was represented by attorney Chris Pentz of Clearfield. The commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Warren B. Mikesell II.