PHILIPSBURG — Jeff Long, who is planning a senior living center at the site of the former Philipsburg Hospital, requested a reduction in Equivalent Dwelling Units at a recent Rush Township special meeting.
The set amount for the planned structures is 90 EDUs, which are measurement units through which an individual is charged for sewer services, according to Township Engineer Michelle Merrow. An EDU is defined as 250 gallons used per day by the Moshannon Valley Joint Sewer Authority.
The former hospital had 25 EDUs assessed, which decreased to 12, 6 and then 2, Merrow stated.
Long owns similar Graystone properties in Punxsutawney and Clearfield. Based on reports from similar facilities, the maximum of usage was 60 gallons per day, Merrow relayed. This would come out to about 20 EDUs.
There will be improvements to sewer infrastructure from the project. Merrow said that Long’s engineers estimated costs for all the sanitary sewer of the property to be $109,370.
“Of that cost, from existing connection to new manhole just inside the property line, I believe that… $30,400 is the cost of the portion that will be dedicated,” Merrow said.
Supervisor Jason Vaux asked what the township did for Windy Hill Village, which is the closest retirement community complex. Officials noted that Windy Hill Village paid exactly for its EDUs.
However, Merrow noted that there was no prior use established at that site.
“It’s not exactly apples to apples there,” she said.
Setting precedence for future cases was of some concern when weighing whether to grant a reduction. The township decided to rely on a credit system.
“I’m going to suggest maybe credit them for the EDU that were given for the hospital and credit for the line, which is maybe a medium compromise,” Merrow noted.
Long spoke at the meeting, “Almost everywhere we build these Graystone apartment buildings, we have counties, boroughs and cities giving us ground, waiving all the tap fees, permit fees to get us to build these buildings… We’re not asking for a whole lot.”
Rush Township’s real estate taxes present a unique situation, according to Supervisor Dave Jackson. While all the other municipalities with Graystone properties could profit off of real estate tax, Rush Township has zero millage.
“I don’t want to make it a monetary thing, but other than a little bit of sewer money, Rush Township doesn’t receive any (money),” Jackson stated.
Long noted he never built in an area with no real estate tax.
“It’s not a problem with us,” Jackson said. “We do just fine here, but you’re asking us to give up what little bit we would get from you.”
The final costs were set to be $35,000, along with $18,000 going to the sewer authority. The reduction difference is $55K.
A township secretary Yvonne Maruschak noted the monthly sewer bill will still be 90 EDU times the $42 monthly pay. The EDUs are based on apartments with inhabitants. The township does not control these figures, officials noted.
Supervisors asked when Long plans on starting up with the property. Long replied next year.