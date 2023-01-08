GRASSFLAT — A fire that displaced a family in the community of Grassflat on Dec. 20 has been ruled accidental.
State Police Fire Marshal T. Shive was dispatched to the two-story structure located at 67 Clearfield St. in Cooper Township at the request of the Grassflat Vol. Fire Co. Deputy Chief Shane Michaels to determine the origin and cause of the fire.
Shive reported that that cause of the fire was accidental in nature, with estimated damage at $300,000. It is unknown if the structure or contents were insured.
The fire’s origin was not mentioned in the report; although in a previous story, it was stated that the blaze started as a kitchen fire that spread to other areas of the home.
The home’s occupants were at home when the fire started; there were no injuries reported.
Charlotte Kennedy, 50, of Grassflat, and Patrick Sevetsky, 61, of Grantville were reported as the victims of the fire along with three juveniles — a 17-year-old female, 5-year-old female and 1-year-old male.
About 35 firefighters were on scene for about four hours. Assisting Grassflat Vol. Fire Co. on scene were volunteers from Morris Township Vol. Fire Co. and Fire Police, Winburne, Karthaus, Columbia Vol. Fire Co. of Osceola Mills, Houtzdale, Snow Shoe and Philipsburg. Moshannon Valley EMS was also on scene.