PHILIPSBURG — The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau and Visit Clearfield County will celebrate the opening of the Moshannon Valley Heritage Center with a ribbon cutting and open house on Friday, Dec. 16.
The center, both a learning destination and a launch pad for finding adventure in both Clearfield and Centre counties, is located at 22 N. Front Street in downtown Philipsburg.
“The heritage center will serve two purposes,” said HVAB President and CEO Fritz Smith. “It will be an ode to local history and a visitor’s center. Visitors will be able to learn more about the rich heritage of both Happy Valley and Clearfield County with artifacts, videos and interactive historical installations. They will also find information about the best food, events, outdoor adventure and fun in the area.”
Visit Clearfield County Executive Director Susan Swales-Vitullo said the heritage center is strategically located in Philipsburg’s revitalized downtown, located near the Rowland Theatre, Shindig Alley, the Dead Canary Brewing Company and other shops and eateries.
“Its convenient location on the border of Clearfield and Centre counties makes it a gateway to exploring both counties, amplifying the energy and positive momentum in each region,” she said.
In addition to serving as an ideal starting point for exploring both counties, Philipsburg itself is a destination for visitors — a bustling town with a wild backyard, bordered by state game lands and state parks. The town, which has branded itself as “Wilderness City, USA,” celebrates its own heritage and close-knit community with an annual Heritage Days each July.
Commissioners from both Clearfield and Centre counties, local dignitaries and representatives of various organizations will be in attendance.
The Moshannon Valley Heritage Center is open Thursday-Sunday, with additional hours to be added in the future.