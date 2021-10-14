GRAMPIAN — The Veteran’s Day dinner hosted annually by the American Legion Edward Arthur Rafferty Auxiliary Unit No. 632 of Grampian will not be held this year.
Auxiliary President Barbara McCracken said the event that recognizes Grampian area veterans from all branches of the military who served during times of war and peace is being canceled again this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Most of the veterans who attend and 75 percent of the auxiliary’s membership are older. Given that Clearfield County is still in substantial spread of the virus and case counts are still high, the auxiliary determined the dinner should be canceled,” McCracken said.
She said the auxiliary plans to send cards thanking veterans for their service. She said anyone who has the name of a veteran from the Grampian area who should receive a card should contact her at 814-236-3597.