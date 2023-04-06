GRAMPIAN — Grampian Borough Council reviewed and authorized sending letters to residents who are not confining pets and farm animals to their properties.
President William Waterloo stated at previous meetings, council has received a number of complaints about chickens and other fowl wandering into borough streets and onto neighbor properties.
He said in one incident, there was nearly a traffic accident created by the birds on the road interrupting the flow of traffic.
“We appreciate residents being good neighbors and cooperating in this matter,” Waterloo said.
Members authorized sending several letters to residents asking them to contain their animals on their properties.
Council also increased the salary of Secretary Betty Jo Sutika to $800 per month. Previously, Sutika was paid an hourly rate for the days she worked each week, but at its March meeting, council authorized it would no longer have set hours in the office because there were many hours that no residents utilized that time.
Waterloo said he did not believe the monthly wage was any higher than the amount that Sutika would receive for an hourly wage.
Council reported borough streets would be swept on Monday, April 24. Residents with sidewalks around their homes are asked to sweep any anti-skid into borough streets to be removed.
Members tabled action on a letter from Curwensville Borough’s animal control Officer Justin Hammond offering his services to the borough. His communication noted he receives a number of calls concerning animals and he hopes to provide a service to residents.
Hammond requested a monthly fee of $450 plus a $200 stipend for fuel for his vehicle.
Members also approved applying to the state Department of Transportation to close Main Street on Monday, May 29, for the annual Memorial Day observance and Saturday, June 24 for the annual Grampian-Penn-Bloom Homecoming and Festival’s annual fireman’s parade.