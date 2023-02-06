STRONACH — Grampian Borough-Penn Township Municipal Authority is seeking a bookkeeper.
At the authority’s recent meeting, a resignation for the purpose of retirement, was accepted from Maureen Johnston who has served as the authority’s bookkeeper for 42 years.
The authority approved advertising for someone with Quick Books experience to fill the position.
At the authority’s meeting, members reminded customers payments are no longer being accepted at Grampian Hardware. Payments should be mailed to the authority at P.O. Box 105, Grampian, PA 16838 or placed in the drop box at the Penn Township Municipal Building. Envelopes are provided on the side of the box.
The following information should be included with payments, check number and account number so that payments can be properly credited.