GRAMPIAN — Grampian-Penn-Bloom Festival and Homecoming will open its 46th edition Wednesday, June 21.
The festival has been held annually since 1976, except for 2020 and 2021, when those year’s activities were not held because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
There will be four evenings of free family-friendly fun. The majority of activities are held at Grampian Community Park located along Main Street in Grampian. Those attending should bring a lawn chair as seating is limited.
Admission to the festival and and parking is free.
The festival is sponsored by Grampian-area churches and organizations.
The theme for the 2023 festival is “Sunshine and Summertime.”
Committee President Elaine Elensky encouraged residents to turn out to support the event.
“The committee has worked really hard to put together a festival that everyone is able to enjoy,” she explained, adding, “Please support the festival’s entertainment, activities, vendors and the event committee, whose hard work provides a few days of fun.”
“We have more food vendors this year including a couple of new ones,” she noted.
The festival opens Wednesday, June 21, with a vespers service at 6:30 p.m. The speaker will be Walt Fry of the Friends Meeting church. There will be special music provided by Christian band, On the Mend, at 7 p.m.
Also on Wednesday, St. Bonaventure Church will serve a chicken and biscuits luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church’s social hall. Tickets are $8. In addition to chicken and gravy over biscuits there will be sides and desserts available for an additional fee. Meals may be eaten in or taken out.
Thursday, June 22, the Grampian Lions Club’s will name its 2023 citizen of the year at 6 p.m. Last year’s award recipient was Barbara Beish. The award is presented each year by the club to a resident or organization of Grampian or Penn or Bloom townships who is committed to helping their community and improving the local quality of life.
Curwensville-Pike Township Historical Society’s Co-President Jennifer Tubbs will provide details about the history of Grampian Borough at 6:15 p.m.
Musical Artist Larry Walton will perform at 7 p.m. Elensky said Walton provides audiences a show featuring a wide-range of musical styles.
Friday, June 23, Scott Allegretto will portray Elvis at 7 p.m. followed by a performance by Heather Olson and the Silver Eagle Band at 8 p.m.
Saturday, June 24, the firemen’s parade, sponsored by the Grampian-Penn-Bloom Fire Co. steps off at 10 a.m. moving from the intersection of U.S. Route 219, state Route 879 and SR 729 to the park. Parade awards will be presented at the park following the panel of judges determination of the winners.
Throughout the day, there will be a basket raffle at the park with numerous baskets donated by local residents, organizations and businesses. Proceeds from the raffle will be used to support the homecoming fund that pays for the annual festival.
There will also be sales for 50/50 raffle tickets prior to and throughout the festival with proceeds also earmarked for the homecoming fund. Tickets are 10 for $5.
The basket and 50/50 raffles drawings will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Following the conclusion of the parade, the strawberry festival, sponsored by Mint Condition, will take place at the park from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The festival will feature fresh berries for sale, kid’s games and a variety of local vendors. Additional information is available at mintedfarmersmarket@gmail.com.
Megan McGarry’s music studio’s students will perform at 11 a.m. Soloist Sarah Whitaker performs a variety of music at 5 p.m.
The Grampian Community Band, under the direction of Cindy Penvose, will entertain at 7 p.m.
The day will conclude with a performance by Hardtack. Elensky said the group offers a mix of both original and band cover songs.
The annual community Bible school will be held Monday, June 19, through Friday, June 23, from 8:45 a.m. to noon, each day, at the CenClear preschool building, 178 Walltown Rd., Grampian.
The theme is “Ready, Set, Move.”
Classes are available for children entering kindergarten for the 2023-24 school year through adult.
The Bible school’s conclusion program will be held Friday, June 23, at 5:30 p.m. at the park’s bandshell.