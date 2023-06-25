GRAMPIAN — Although periods of rain dampened some of the fun throughout the Grampian-Penn-Bloom Festival and Homecoming, the committee was able to persevere and activities continued throughout the four days.
“All in all, things went well. We are very pleased with the four days of the festival. Even though we had some showers, it didn’t spoil anything. Saturday evening we had to move some of the entertainment indoors, but it was very much a success,” committee Chairwoman Elaine Elensky said.
“The parade experienced a few showers and participants and spectators were a little damp around the edges but it was able to go on,” she noted.
Elensky said the committee was able to secure some additional vendors for this year’s festival and they were busy each evening and Saturday.
The festival’s entertainers were also well received.
“Our entertainment was great. We had some new acts this year and I think everyone enjoyed them,” she added.
Elensky reported the community Bible school was well attended with an average of 80 youth each day throughout the week. “We had great attendance and so many volunteers from the community who were able to help each day. Those attending enjoyed snacks, recreation, crafts and music,” she stated.
The committee will meet in September to wrap up the festival and evaluate it. “We look at what went well and what we can do to make the festival better,” she explained.
Work for the 2024 festival will begin in November as the committee meets almost monthly to prepare for next year. “We try to get an early start and get our entertainment and vendors booked for the festival that is always the last full week in June.”
Elensky said volunteers are encouraged to join the committee to help with planning and preparation for next year’s festival. “We always welcome more people on the committee,” she noted.
The winners of Saturday’s Grampian-Penn-Bloom Fire Co.’s parade as provided by the parade committee are:
Marching bands –Curwensville Area High School, first place; and Curwensville Area Junior High School, second place.
Floats, clubs and units –Black Diamond Ranch, first; and St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, second.
Tractors –Shad Spencer, first.
Classic and antique cars –Bill Russell, first; and Audie Pentz, second.
Trucks –Drexel Pentz, first; and Keith Pentz, second.
Fire and emergency medical services units
EMS units –Rescue Hose & Ladder Co. of Curwensville Ambulance Service, first; and Brady Township Ambulance, second.
Brush trucks –Grassflat Fire Co., first; and Sandy Township Fire Co., second.
Tanker trucks –Brady Township Fire Co., first; and Falls Creek Fire Co., second.
Engines –Rescue Hose & Ladder Co., first; and Community Volunteer Fire Dept. of Mahaffey, second.
Chief’s Choice Award –Grampian-Penn-Bloom Fire Co.’s Chief Jim Carns Jr. chose Grassflat Fire Co.’s brush truck to receive the award.