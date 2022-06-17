GRAMPIAN — The 2022 Grampian-Penn-Bloom Festival and Homecoming opens Wednesday at Grampian Community Park. Most activities are held at the park except for the community Bible school that begins Monday. It will be held from 8:45 a.m. to noon each day at the CenClear preschool building, 178 Walltown Rd., Grampian.
A daily schedule of activities includes:
Monday, June 20, 8:45 a.m. to noon, community Bible school.
Tuesday, June 21, 8:45 a.m. to noon, community Bible school.
Wednesday, June 22, 8:45 a.m. to noon, community Bible school; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., chicken and biscuits luncheon, St. Bonaventure Church’s social hall; 6:30 p.m., vespers; and 7 p.m., On the Mend.
Thursday, June 23, 8:45 a.m. to noon, community Bible school; 4-6 p.m., Grampian Lions Club’s chicken barbecue, advance tickets only; 6:45 p.m., Grampian Lions Club’s citizen of the year; and 7 p.m., The Sharptones.
Friday, June 24, 8:45 a.m. to noon, community Bible school; 5:30 p.m., community Bible school program at the park; 7 p.m., Scott Allegretto as Elvis; and 8 p.m. Heather Olson and the Silver Eagle Band.
Saturday, June 25, 10 a.m., parade; 10:30 to 4 p.m., Minted Market Strawberry Festival; 5 p.m., Sarah Whitaker; 7 p.m., Grampian Community Band; and 8 p.m., Striped Hollow Maple.