GRAMPIAN — The schedule for the 2023 edition of the Grampian-Penn-Bloom Festival and Homecoming has been announced.
Most of the activities are held at Grampian Community Park.
- Monday, June 19, 8:45 a.m. to noon, community Bible school at the CenClear Preschool, 178 Walltown Rd., Grampian. Classes are available for children entering kindergarten through adult.
- Tuesday, June 20, 8:45 a.m. to noon, community Bible school.
- Wednesday, June 21, 8:45 a.m. to noon, community Bible school, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., chicken and biscuit dinner, St. Bonaventure Church; 6:30 p.m., vespers service; and 7 p.m., On the Mend.
- Thursday, June 22, 8:45 a.m. to noon, community Bible school; 4-6 p.m., Grampian Lions Club chicken barbecue dinner, tickets are pre-sale only; 6 p.m., presentation of Grampian Lions Club 2023 citizen of the year; 6:15 p.m., Jennifer Tubbs providing information on the history of Grampian; and 7 p.m. music by Larry Walton.
- Friday, June 23, 8:45 a.m. to noon, community Bible School; 5:30 p.m., Bible school closing program; 7 p.m., a performance by Scott Allegretto as Elvis; and 8 p.m., a performance by Heather Olson and the Silver Eagle Band.
- Saturday, 10 a.m., parade, sponsored by Grampian-Penn-Bloom Fire Co., steps off; 10:30 a.m., strawberry festival, sponsored by Mint Condition; 11 a.m., performance by McGarry’s Music Studio students; 5 p.m., musical performance by Sarah Whitaker; 7 p.m., Grampian Community Band; and 8 p.m., a performance by Hardtack.