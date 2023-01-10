STRONACH — Grampian Borough-Penn Township Municipal Authority reminded customers that rates are increasing beginning this month.
At the authority’s recent meeting, members noted rates are going up because its supplier has bumped the authority’s costs, Bookkeeper Maureen Johnston said.
The minimum for 3,000 gallons will cost $45 and each additional 100 gallons will be billed at the rate of 60 cents per hundred or $6 per thousand, she said. A $10 late fee will be instituted.
Customers will receive a new payment booklet this month but are reminded they should keep the old booklet for the next month’s reading.
Beginning in January, Grampian Hardware will no longer be accepting payments from customers on behalf of the authority.
Payments should be mailed to the Grampian Borough-Penn Township Municipal Authority, P.O. Box 105, Grampian PA, 16838.
Johnston said the authority is working to have a drop box installed at the Penn Township Municipal Building. Access to the box will be available 24 hours a day. Customers will need to place their payments in an envelope. No change will be given. Any overpayment will be credited to the following month’s bill.
Customers must include the payment stub with their name, account number, meter reading, consumption amount and check number.
Surveillance cameras will be installed near the box.
Customers were also reminded to insulate water lines and meters to protect them from cold weather.