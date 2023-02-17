GRAMPIAN — A Grampian man is facing several charges after he allegedly threatened two local water authority employees with a crossbow.
Tyler J. Smith, 42, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault –attempts to cause or causes severe bodily injury to designated individuals, a felony in the first degree; two counts of recklessly endangering another person, a second-degree misdemeanor; two counts of simple assault, a second-degree misdemeanor; two counts of making terroristic threats, a misdemeanor in the first degree and two counts of harassment, a third-degree misdemeanor, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office Jan. 24.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, DuBois-based state police were dispatched to a parking lot on Chestnut Grove Highway on Jan. 24.
Officers spoke with the victims on scene, who both said that they work for the local water authority, and were delivering the yearly payment books. As they arrived at a nearby Chestnut Grove Highway residence, they observed that the door was open, and a large black dog was in the doorway. The two workers stayed in the truck, then observed Smith allegedly coming out of the garage with a loaded cross bow. Smith started running towards the truck, pointing the crossbow at them, threatening to kill them if they got out of the vehicle, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The victims both said they were trying to deliver a payment book. Smith reportedly grabbed the book and took off, before the victims left the area and called police.
Smith’s preliminary hearing is approaching on Feb. 24 at Meholick’s office. Bail was set at $50,000.