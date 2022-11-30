GRAMPIAN — Grampian Lions Club will sponsor its annual Christmas lighting contest Thursday, Dec. 15, beginning at 6 p.m.
Residents wishing to participate in the judging are asked to turn their Christmas on by 6 p.m. for judging. No registration is required. The judging will be done in the four municipalities: Grampian and Penn, Bloom and Greenwood townships.
Gift certificates from Grampian One Stop will be awarded for first through third places in each municipality.
The club’s lighting contest has been an annual event for more than 40 years. Residents are asked to display their lights in the spirit of Christmas.