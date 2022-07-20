GRAMPIAN — Grampian Lions club will sponsor a cornhole tournament at the Grampian Community Park, Saturday, Aug. 27. Cornhole games will begin at 11 a.m. Doors open at 10 a.m.
The games will be held indoors. The cost is $40 per team. There will be A and B brackets.
ACL approved boards will be provided. Teams should bring their own bags. Soda, water and cookies will also be provided.
Cornhole tickets can be purchased from Grampian Lions Club members or at the door. The purchase of advance tickets is preferred.
In addition to the tournament, two cornhole contests will be held –the Eight Bag Challenge and the Air Mail Contest.
A food truck will be at the park, during the tournament for players’ and spectators’ convenience.
Proceeds from the event will benefit GLC events and activities.
For additional information or to purchase tickets call 814-577-5663 or 814-277-6841.