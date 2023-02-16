GRAMPIAN — Grampian Lions Club members made plans for upcoming events and activities at its recent meeting.
The annual children’s Easter egg hunt will be held Saturday, April 1, from 1-3 p.m. at the Grampian CenClear Preschool, 178 Walltown Rd., Grampian. The event will be held outdoors.
There will be various stations for children to collect items from. The Easter egg hunt will follow. Additional information will be released as it is finalized.
The club will hold a pancake and sausage breakfast Saturday April 22 from 6-11 a.m. at the Grampian fire hall. The breakfast will benefit the club’s service to the community projects.
Plans are being made for the annual Darrell Spencer Memorial Golf Tournament to be held Saturday June 3, at Chetremon Golf Course, Cherry Tree.
In other business GLC members agreed to assist the players of the DuBois Challenger League with one of their games.
Recent donations made by GLC include: Baskets for Lions District Convention, District 14 J Governor’s projects, Grampian-Penn-Bloom Fire Co., Curwensville Little League Team sponsor, WPAL Fitness Center of Dubois, Laurel Hill Trout Farm fishing derby, and a local resident with medical needs.
GLC is always looking for new members to help in their service to others.
For more information about GLC or any of the club’s events or activities call 814-277-6841 or Email SHYbennett@gamil.com. Information is also available on the club’s Facebook page.