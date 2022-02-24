GRAMPIAN- At a recent Grampian Lions Club meeting, members discussed upcoming club projects and activities.
Members learned that the club once again received a 2022 grant from the Clearfield County Charitable Foundation for in support of its hearing and eyeglass programs.
The club recently purchased a Visulox Visual Aid for a visually impaired resident. Eye glasses were also purchased for a local resident.
GLC will sponsor its annual children’s Easter egg hunt Saturday, April 9, at the Grampian Cen-Clear Center from 1-3 p.m. All local children are welcome to attend the free event. More information will be announced closer to the event.
It was noted the club purchased another storage shed for storing items used for various activities. The GLC is very grateful to the Grampian Community Park for allowing it to place the shed at the park. Also community members who helped transport and place the shed.
Recent donations made by GLC include, baskets and cash to the paddle party to benefit the Irvin Park inclusive playground, a family that lost their home to a fire, Clearfield County United Way, a local family with a medical need and the Boy Scouts of America Bucktail Council.
Members are thankful for all the community support they receive to help with activities and events.
GLC is always looking for new members that are willing to give of their time and effort to help with their many activities and projects. The Lions club motto is “We Serve”. The GLC strives to serve their community in anyway they can to make it a better place to live.
For additional information contact Jim at 814-277-6841 or email SHYbennett@gmail.com. Club news is also available on its Facebook page.