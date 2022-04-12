CURWENSVILLE — American Legion Edward Arthur Rafferty Auxiliary Unit 632 of Grampian recently sponsored 40 students from the Curwensville Area School Distract who participated in the 2022 American Legion Auxiliary Americanism Essay Contest.
Students in Jen Tubbs’s world cultures class were given the topic, “How can we support families who provide care to their veterans”?
Students were judged on class grade level, word requirements, content, English, originality, neatness and spelling. Each student was presented with an appreciation of patriotism certificate by the auxiliary for their participation, hard work and effort put into their composition.
The following students participated in the essay contest, Damian Brady, Caleb Olosky, Shyanne Rudy, Daniel McGarry, Jordon Hedglin, Cory Floyd, Ty Colton, Brooklynn Knepp, Ayden Sutika, Jasmine Hedglin,Zachary Peters, Chase Irwin, Shane Haney, Carson Spencer, Lydia Swatsworth, Emma J. Gill, Ashlynn Bloom, Kaylee Nelen, Abby Rebar, Cierra Caldwell, J.D. Strong, Steven McCracken,, Jillian Mayhew, Kaleb Derrick, Kaylie Shaw, Gavin Webber, Noah Collins, Elizabeth McElheny, Cooper Spencer, Kaceton Ciamacco, Randall Luzier, Joshua Bloom, Gage Musser, Christian Fegert, Ian Gallaher and Sapphire Bias.
The first place winner in Class V, grade 11-12 is Alania McCracken. McCracken received a $25 award from the auxiliary unit for her outstanding essay. As the auxiliary’s first place winner her essay was submitted to the next level of competition for Clearfield, Jefferson and Clarion counties.
Auxiliary President Barbara McCracken said, “The auxiliary was delighted to receive notice from the council’s Americanism chairperson that Alania’s essay received second place in all three counties and was submitted to the Americanism Sectional Vice Chairperson for judging in the next level of competition.”
The second place winner in Class V is John Oswalt. He was awarded $20 from the auxiliary unit for his winning essay. The third place winner in Class V is Alex Kunkle. She was awarded $15 from the auxiliary unit for her winning essay.
McCracken said auxiliary members would like to thank each of the students for participating in the contest. “The auxiliary is truly proud of the student’s outstanding essays and allowing the Grampian American Legion Auxiliary Unit 632 to showcase the youth of the area. A special thank you to their teacher, Jennifer Tubbs, for allowing her students to participate in the contest and providing an opportunity for students to think outside the box and to be made aware of the sacrifice our veterans, military and their families make each and every day allowing Americans to live in a country where our freedom is protected by those who serve.”
In addition to McCracken, the auxiliary’s officers are Janet Robbins, vice president; Nancy Bunnell, secretary and Julie Farwell, treasurer.