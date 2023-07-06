GRAMPIAN — Grampian Borough Council heard an activities report for June for the Grampian-Penn-Bloom Fire Co.
Mayor and fire company Chief Jim Carns Jr. reported the company responded to 17 incidents during the month — four in Grampian, 11 in Penn Township and the remaining two were mutual aid calls.
He said two members recently completed Essentials of Firefighter training –a total of more than 180 hours of education and skills. “They worked pretty much every Saturday and Sunday for weeks.” Carns said. He thanked them for their time and commitment to the fire department and the community. “It’s very difficult to get those things these days,” he noted.
The fire company has also purchased two parcels of property on Main Street adjacent to the fire station. Carns said no definite plans for the properties have been made at this time. “We are going to look at financing. That will determine what we can do with the ground,” he explained.
Council also discussed work to be done to upgrade the storm water system on Sixth Street.
In April, the borough was allocated $100,000 from the Clearfield County Commissioners to improve drainage issues. The borough was one of 10 municipalities to receive funds from the county’s allotment of American Rescue Plan funds.
Commissioners said they wanted the funding to help pay for long-term solutions to municipal issues.
Earlier this year, Borough Engineer Michelle Merrow of Alder Run Engineering, Osceola Mills, discussed utilizing the funding, possibly as a match for state transportation funding to complete the project. The borough has currently working on an application to the state Department of Community and Economic Development’s Multimodal Transportation program requesting funding for the nearly $800,000 cost estimate to improve drainage and resurface the street.
In related business, council designated President William Waterloo and Councilman Rob Brothers to sign all documents related to funding for the project.