GRAMPIAN — Grampian Borough Council approved getting a project underway at Grampian Community Park.
Council at their recent meeting voted to contact the Grampian Borough-Penn Township Municipal Authority to get information about fees and digging a waterline to allow a sink at the park’s community building to be connected to the water distribution system.
Mayor Jim Carns Jr. said the sink would be useful for events at the building including the fire company’s annual gun raffle and the Grampian Lions Club’s chicken barbecue meal at Grampian-Penn-Bloom Homecoming and Festival.
Council also approved advertising for bids to upgrade the storm water collection system on Eighth Street. Street Commissioner Lew Weber said if the project to upgrade Sixth Street progresses Eighth Street will be needed as a detour.
Council heard a report on March activities from the Grampian-Penn-Bloom Fire Co. Carns who is also the company’s chief said there were 13 calls during the month with two of those being in the borough.
He reported there was a devastating fire on Haytown Road in Penn Township that resulted in the loss of a garage and a number of antique vehicles stored inside.
The fire company has also been awarded a $15,000 grant for equipment. The equipment has been ordered Carns said but many of the items will be delayed. Firefighters recently participated in a cooperative training with Brady Township Fire Co.
The company will be hosting a rabies clinic Saturday and its annual gun raffle on May 14.
Council also noted it has submitted requests to the state Department of Transportation to close U.S. Route 219 on May 30 for the annual Memorial Day observation by the American Legion Edward Arthur Rafferty Post 632 and auxiliary and June 25 for the Grampian-Penn-Bloom Homecoming and Festival’s firemen’s parade.