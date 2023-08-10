GRAMPIAN — Grampian Borough Council reviewed action taken to clean up a property on Stronach Road.
Council has received several complaints about the property where burning takes places throughout the day and night.
President William Waterloo reported a letter was sent to the renter living at the property, with a proposal that the borough secure a refuse container and provide a borough employee to oversee cleanup rather than items being burned there.
He said if the renter had been agreeable, the borough would have contacted the state Department of Environmental Protection to report the property had been cleaned up.
“We requested permission by asking the renter to sign a form and return it to the borough. The renter replied they would not sign the form giving permission to clean up the property. The renter also inferred they own the property. We are trying to confirm this,” Waterloo said.
He said the borough learned DEP has a different address for the property’s owner than the one the borough has, and that a letter the agency sent received a reply from the owner.
“The borough sent both registered and non-registered letters to the owner. It did not receive a reply. The borough has now sent a letter to the address DEP had, asking they establish who owns the property. We have not received a response yet,” Waterloo said
Councilman Lew Weber said he recently drove past the property and found it to be mostly cleaned up.
Waterloo said he believes the borough needs both a burn ordinance and an enforcement officer. Weber said he did not believe the borough could afford the wages for an enforcement officer. Waterloo said he believes it can.
Mayor Jim Carns Jr. said he was not sure paying wages for an enforcement officer was feasible long-term.
“I believe if someone lives in a community, they need to be respectful of their neighbor’s rights and live so that they don’t disrespect their property and the others around,” Waterloo said.
Council also heard the July activity report from the Grampian-Penn-Bloom Fire Co. Carns said the company responded to 26 calls including eight in the borough.
He also reported the company will be hosting auctions, beginning in September, as a fundraiser.
Weber noted he received a request for the borough to open some streets to all-terrain and utility vehicle traffic.
“Other municipalities are allowing this on certain streets. Myself, I am not crazy about the idea,” he said.
Waterloo said the borough currently has an ordinance prohibiting unlicensed vehicles on borough streets and sidewalks and said borough roads do not connect to any nearby streets or trails where ATVs and UTVs have access.
Council took no action on the request.