GRAMPIAN — Grampian Borough Council mulled over the condition of the borough’s park fence and whether to replace it.
Council President Bill Waterloo this week noted he recently examined the fence along Davis Run at Grampian Community Park and determined 10 rails and two posts are broken.
Council members inquired whether he believed it was because of age or vandalism. Waterloo said he is unsure.
Council is also unsure if the fence was part of the reclamation project done a number of years ago to strengthen and stabilize the stream’s banks. Councilman Lew Weber said the fence may have been installed before the Davis Run project was done.
“It may have been for safety. Before, Davis Run’s banks had a drop off, but since the project was done it is more of a gradual slope,” Weber said. Other council members said they believed the fence was installed to protect plantings along the waterway that were made as part of the bank’s stabilization project.
Council discussed several options for replacing the fence. Councilman Rob Brothers said he did not believe council could afford to replace the entire fence.
“I know new fencing would look nice but how much would it cost given the cost of lumber?” he asked.
Council brainstormed several options and settled on obtaining a price for large stones saying they would be a barrier to vehicles driving too close to the stream and also be aesthetically pleasing along the stream and in the wooded setting.
The matter will be discussed further at a future meeting once council gets a cost for the stones and determines how many are needed.