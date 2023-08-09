GRAMPIAN — Grampian Borough Council has hired a new secretary.
Sandy McGarry of Curwensville was employed as the borough’s secretary. She will be starting immediately.
The vote to hire her was unanimous.
At the July meeting, longtime Secretary/Treasurer Betty Jo Sutika announced her resignation for the purpose of retirement. Her withdrawal date from the position is Aug. 31, but Sutika told council last month she would stay on as long as necessary to ensure the new secretary has the information and skills she needs to do the job.
“I am not going to leave you stranded,” she told council.
Council President William Waterloo said two applicants for the position were interviewed.
Council also approved paying Sutika $25 per hour for any hours she works to train McGarry after Aug. 31. “We will be paying two secretary’s wages for approximately two months,” Waterloo said, noting after that period it would be on an as-needed basis.