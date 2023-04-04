GRAMPIAN — Grampian Borough Council expressed its gratitude at news the borough is slated to receive a portion of funds needed to remedy drainage issues on Sixth Street.
At council’s recent meeting it was noted, the borough was recently awarded a municipal infrastructure grant of $100,000 from the Clearfield County Commissioners. The funds will be used to upgrade stormwater drainage issues on the highway. The county used some of the its allotment of American Rescue Plan funds to issue nearly $1.4 million in grants.
The borough was one of 10 municipalities and municipal authorities to receive monies to improve facilities throughout the county. Projects include roads, bridges and stormwater, wastewater and water system improvements.
Commissioners said they wanted the funding to help pay for long-term solutions to municipal issues.
Council discussed contacting borough Engineer Michelle Merrow of Alder Run Engineering, Osceola Mills, to discuss utilizing the funding, possibly using it as a match for state transportation funding to complete the project. The borough has currently submitted an application to the state Department of Community and Economic Development’s Multimodal Transportation program requesting funding for the nearly $800,000 cost estimate to improve drainage and resurface the street.
Secretary Betty Jo Sutika said of an earlier conversation with Merrow, “The engineer thought that a larger match would give the borough a better chance of securing grant funds.”