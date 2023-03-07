GRAMPIAN — Discussion over residents’ concerns about free-ranging poultry wandering onto Grampian’s borough and state highways topped council’s recent meeting.
President William Waterloo told council members he has received a number of objections from residents about their neighbors allowing their animals to move freely about.
“I have heard a lot of complaints from residents in the borough about turkeys, chickens and ducks,” he said.
Many of the concerns residents presented to him centered around the domestic birds ambling onto the streets and causing a traffic accident, Waterloo added.
He said if council were to adopt a resolution regarding keeping of poultry, it currently has no ability to enforce one as the borough does not have a code enforcement officer. He added if the borough would secure code enforcement officer services, it would have to compel residents’ observance of all codes not just ones addressing farm animals.
Following discussion, council tabled action on adopting a resolution and opted to have the borough’s secretary Betty Jo Sutika write letters to the residents raising poultry, requesting they take measures to keep the birds on their own property.
“We’re asking them to be good neighbors,” Waterloo said.
Mayor Jim Carns Jr. said, “If they don’t, we will have to revisit (a resolution and enforcement).”
Council also canceled set hours for the municipal office to be open. “I believe having posted office hours are a waste of the secretary’s time,” Waterloo said.
He reported although the office is currently open for a specific number of hours on Tuesday afternoon and Thursday morning, the secretary often completes her work in a lesser amount of time and assists no residents during the time she is at the office.
Waterloo said he questioned officials from both Bloom and Penn townships and learned neither municipality has set hours for office business.
Waterloo asked council not to reduce the secretary’s hours but give her more flexibility in setting the times and days she is in the office.
Residents who have business to conduct are able to leave a message requesting to schedule an appointment with the secretary, he said.