GRAMPIAN — Grampian Borough Council authorized the cleanup of a borough property to protect the health and safety of residents.
After reviewing several complaints about burning at a property on Stronach Road, council took action. The information presented noted the neighbors had tried to work with the people living in the home, but were not making any headway.
The complaints noted burning on the property takes place throughout the night and mentioned the smoke and odor prevents them from having their doors and windows open, especially now that the weather is warm.
Officials from the state Department of Environmental Protection were contacted and are aware of the situation, the information presented to council noted.
President William Waterloo told council, “We as the borough have a problem. We need to do something about this.” He reported he is concerned about what nearby residents are breathing. “They are having to inhale God-knows what,” he explained.
He suggested having the borough employees clean up the property and then instruct the borough’s solicitor to bill the property owners for the cost associated with the cleanup.
Waterloo said he believes the borough should contact DEP and encourage them to send a representative to visit the site when the cleanup is going on.
Council approved the measure as well as renting a refuse container and a backhoe to aid with the cleanup of the property.
Members Lew Weber and Rob Brothers joined Waterloo in voting yes.
Council also heard a report on May activity for the Grampian-Penn-Bloom Fire Co. Chief Jim Carns Jr., who said firefighters responded to nine calls during the month — one in Grampian and another in nearby Penn Township. The remaining dispatches were for mutual aid.
Carns reported on the success of the company’s recent gun bash.
“We sold 1,200 tickets. We are waiting on the final numbers, but we have never sold that many tickets.”
He also reported two of the company’s members recently completed the third module of firefighter training.
Council reviewed the company’s fire relief audit. Carns said the company is in compliance with program requirements. “There were no findings or suggestions,” he said.